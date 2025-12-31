Exclusive: PMF in talks with Dulquer Salmaan

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has established a strong market in Telugu cinema. He delivered successful films like Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar in the past. The actor is shooting for Aakasam Lo Oka Tara and the film is due for summer 2026 release. Dulquer Salmaan is getting numerous offers and the talented actor has almost signed a new Telugu film. Top production house People Media Factory locked the top actor for a film.

Talented director Sampath Nandi has recently narrated a script to Dulquer Salmaan and he gave his formal nod for the plot. Sampath Nandi has to narrate the complete script for the actor to take the final call. The final meeting is scheduled for March 2026 and the decision will be taken. TG Vishwa Prasad has paid a big advance to Dulquer Salmaan. A big announcement is expected to be made soon.