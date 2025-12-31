x
Bhogapuram Airport Set for Historic First Flight

Published on December 31, 2025 by nymisha

Finally, the long-cherished dream of North Andhra Pradesh is turning real. The Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram district has reached the final stage of construction and is now preparing for its first commercial validation flight on January 4.

As part of the final trial run, an Air India flight will depart from Delhi and land at Bhogapuram at around 11 am on 4th January 2026. The aircraft will carry Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu along with senior officials from the Airports Authority of India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The trial will assess runway readiness, navigation systems, and overall airport operations before opening the facility for regular traffic.

Officials confirmed that nearly 95 per cent of the airport construction has been completed. Only minor works remain and these are expected to be finished in the coming months. Commercial operations are planned to begin by June, while full passenger services are likely to start by August 2026. The 3,800 metre runway has been designed to handle large aircraft and long distance flights, placing Bhogapuram among the most capable airports in the region.

The pace of work picked up significantly after the coalition government assumed office in Andhra Pradesh. The project gained further momentum once Rammohan Naidu took charge as Union Civil Aviation Minister. His focused monitoring helped resolve funding issues and clear long-pending approvals, allowing the project to move forward at speed.

Once operational, the airport is expected to reshape the future of North Andhra. With better air connectivity, the region is going to attract fresh investments, which will boost tourism and support industries such as IT and pharmaceuticals. For a region that waited decades for this moment, Bhogapuram Airport is no longer just a promise. It is a dream ready to take flight.

