Exclusive: Ram Charan’s big remuneration for Buchi Babu’s Film

Ram Charan is on a break and he is holidaying abroad along with his family. The Mega actor will resume the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar and his part will be wrapped up soon. He will take a break and will prepare himself for his upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu. Ram Charan will undergo physical transformation for his role for the sports drama that is planned on a massive budget. Ram Charan has quoted a whopping remuneration of Rs 125 crores for the untitled film.

The makers have agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for Mega Powerstar. Venkata Satish Kilaru, a close friend to Mythri Movie Makers is making his debut as producer with this sports drama. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings will co-produce the film. Legendary composer AR Rahman is scoring the music and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. The film will hit the screens during the second half of 2025.