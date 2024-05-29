x
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Ram Charan’s big remuneration for Buchi Babu’s Film

Published on May 29, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: Ram Charan’s big remuneration for Buchi Babu’s Film

Ram Charan is on a break and he is holidaying abroad along with his family. The Mega actor will resume the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar and his part will be wrapped up soon. He will take a break and will prepare himself for his upcoming film to be directed by Buchi Babu. Ram Charan will undergo physical transformation for his role for the sports drama that is planned on a massive budget. Ram Charan has quoted a whopping remuneration of Rs 125 crores for the untitled film.

The makers have agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for Mega Powerstar. Venkata Satish Kilaru, a close friend to Mythri Movie Makers is making his debut as producer with this sports drama. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings will co-produce the film. Legendary composer AR Rahman is scoring the music and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. The film will hit the screens during the second half of 2025.

