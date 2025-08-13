Exclusive: Rangasthalam 2 on Cards

After the super success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, top director Sukumar has taken a break. He started working on the script of his next film and he has been considering various ideas. Sukumar is committed to direct Ram Charan in his next film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ram Charan is yet to hear the script or the idea. Sukumar who worked without breaks wanted to take a break, spend time with his family and work on the script of his next film. He is not in a hurry.

Telugu360 has learned that Sukumar has zeroed in on the idea of Rangasthalam 2. He is currently working on the script of the film. He will soon narrate the draft to Ram Charan. Rangasthalam is a massive hit and Ram Charan’s performance has received wide appreciation. Now, Sukumar is said to have decided to direct the sequel for this classic. For now, the idea is in its initial stages. Sukumar and his team will move to Dubai to complete the script. The narration may take place after Dasara this year.