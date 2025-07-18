Exclusive: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Treat Loading

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has decided to complete the shoots of his pending films. He is done with the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG. He is completely focused on the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Hyderabad and Pawan Kalyan’s portions will be completed by the end of July. Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a cop and the film is inspired from Tamil blockbuster film Theri.

As per the update we know, the team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will release a small teaser on September 2nd on the eve of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday. A small dialogue teaser of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be released as a treat for Mega fans. This would be a perfect birthday gift for Mega fans from the team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Sreeleela is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Ustaad Bhagat Singh will release next year.