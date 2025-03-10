Eye opener on honour killings: Sensational verdict in Pranay murder case

The SC/ST Court in Nalgonda gave verdict in the sensational Pranay murder case on Monday, making it a hot topic once again.

The Special Court gave death sentence to Subash Sharma, the second accused in the Pranay’s honour killing.

The other six accused in the case : Azgar Ali (A3), Abdul Bari (A4), MA Kareem (A5), Tirumagari Shravan Kumar (A6), Samudrala Shiva (A7), Nizam (A8) were awarded life imprisonment.

The prime accused (A1) in the Pranay murder case Maruthi Rao, committed suicide in 2020.

The honour killing of Pranay occurred, as Amrutha’s father Maruthi Rao, could not digest his daughter marrying a boy from other caste.

While Pranay married Amrutha Varshini in March, 2018, he was murdered by killers hired by Maruthi Rao in September, 2018. Maruthi Rao had given Rs One Crore contract to Supari gang thorough Asgar Ali to kill 24-year-old Pranay.

The murder of Pranay blew up into a state wide issue, with Amrutha-Pranay and Maruthi Rao becoming popular across the two Telugu states. In fact, at one stage Amrutha-Pranay intercaste marriage and Pranay’s murder turned into a rift between two prominent Castes in Telugu states.

While Police filed chargesheet in June 2019, finally, after 6 years of investigation and Court hearings, the culprits in Pranay murder case have been punished. The severity of punishment is definitely an eye opener on honour killings.