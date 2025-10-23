Fauji Title Poster: Prabhas like never seen before

India’s biggest star hero Prabhas has been choosing variety of scripts without sticking to routine commercial formula. He wants to push himself and Indian Cinema boundaries to next level. Now, his next movie with director Hanu Raghavapudi aims to redefine period action dramas for Indian Cinema, in the production of Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers have been creating unreal hype and buzz for the film with highly creative posters that hint about the story and character of Prabhas. With each one, they left a clue that reveals a bit more about the ambitious project without revealing too much.

Now, celebrating the birthday of Prabhas, the makers have unveiled his first look and title of the film. The movie is titled Fauji and it is apt to the story. We can see his intense gaze at burning British Flag, indicating that he is going to be part of a mission, “Operation Z” as “One Man Army against a Batallion” to put an end to atrocities of British Raj.

This is a powerful script that is being made on a never-seen-before scale in Indian Cinema. Mythri Movie Makers are going all-out to make Fauji standout in period action films. Legends like Mithun Chakraborty, Jayapradha, Anupam Kher are playing prominent roles with Imanvi in leading lady role.

Including Sanskrit texts, thrilling lines and intense imagery, the makers are hinting at never-seen-before epic scale action for Indian Cinema. The posters have already built sky high hype for the film make it one of the special, most awaited movies of Prabhas career.