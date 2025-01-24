x
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
February 2025 is packed with New Releases

Published on January 24, 2025 by nymisha

February 2025 is packed with New Releases

The Sankranthi 2025 holiday season has come to an end and there are no notable releases in this month. Though February is an off season for films, a bunch of films are heading for release every week in February. Here is the list of releases in the month of February:

February 6th: Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil Film)
February 7th: Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel
February 14th: Vishwak Sen’ Laila, Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba, Brahma Anandam, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava (Hindi Film) and Captain America: Brave New World (English Film)
February 21st / 26th: Sundeep Kishan’s Majaka, Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon (Tamil Film)

Apart from these, several other films are planned for February release and some official announcements are expected soon.

Next CM Chandrababu Concludes Successful Davos Tour Previous Sunny Deol’s Jaat Arrival Date Sealed
