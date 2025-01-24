February 2025 is packed with New Releases

The Sankranthi 2025 holiday season has come to an end and there are no notable releases in this month. Though February is an off season for films, a bunch of films are heading for release every week in February. Here is the list of releases in the month of February:

February 6th: Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil Film)

February 7th: Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel

February 14th: Vishwak Sen’ Laila, Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba, Brahma Anandam, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava (Hindi Film) and Captain America: Brave New World (English Film)

February 21st / 26th: Sundeep Kishan’s Majaka, Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon (Tamil Film)

Apart from these, several other films are planned for February release and some official announcements are expected soon.