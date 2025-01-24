Sunny Deol’s Jaat Arrival Date Sealed

Bollywood icon Sunny Deol is set to enthrall audiences with his latest venture Jaat directed by the talented Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and People Media Factory. Interim, the release date of the movie was sealed.

As announced by the makers, Jaat will be hitting the theatres on April 10th in summer. The poster for the release date reveals Sunny Deol in an action mode, gripping a large gun over his shoulder as he marches forward with fierce determination. Behind him, a helicopter looms while currency notes swirl around.

The film’s promotional activities began with the teaser. True to Gopichand Malineni’s signature style, the teaser was packed with intense action sequences. It received an overwhelming response in Telugu and Hindi.