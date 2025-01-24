x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Saif Ali Khan narrates about Jan 16th Terror in his Statement

Published on January 24, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Reportedly Headed for Divorce?
image
Transgender Traffic Police Maha Lakshmi Heart Touching Exclusive Interview
image
CM Chandrababu Concludes Successful Davos Tour
image
February 2025 is packed with New Releases
image
Sunny Deol’s Jaat Arrival Date Sealed

Saif Ali Khan narrates about Jan 16th Terror in his Statement

Saif Ali Khan, the actor, recorded his statement with the Bandra police after an intruder entered his home in Mumbai on January 16 and stabbed him. Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were in their bedroom when they heard their son Jeh’s nanny scream. They rushed to Jeh’s room and saw the alleged attacker. The nanny, Eliyama Philips, was scared and Jeh was crying. When Khan tried to stop the accused, the intruder stabbed him several times on his back, neck, and hands. Despite being injured, Khan pushed the intruder back into the room as Philips ran away with Jeh and locked him in. The intruder had demanded Rs 1 crore, according to Philips.

Saif sustained multiple stab wounds including one on his spine and he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital around 2 AM on the night of the incident. He underwent surgery to repair the leaking spinal fluid and also received plastic surgeries on his arm and neck. He was discharged on January 21st.

The accused Sariful Islam who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh the previous year, was apprehended last week in Thane near Mumbai after a three-day search operation involving at least 20 teams from the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police also discovered several fingerprints of the accused at the actor’s residence, on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh’s room, which have been sent for further examination.

Next Sunny Deol’s Jaat Arrival Date Sealed Previous Kangana Ranaut In Trouble Over Emergency
else

TRENDING

image
February 2025 is packed with New Releases
image
Sunny Deol’s Jaat Arrival Date Sealed
image
Saif Ali Khan narrates about Jan 16th Terror in his Statement

Latest

image
Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Reportedly Headed for Divorce?
image
Transgender Traffic Police Maha Lakshmi Heart Touching Exclusive Interview
image
CM Chandrababu Concludes Successful Davos Tour
image
February 2025 is packed with New Releases
image
Sunny Deol’s Jaat Arrival Date Sealed

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Concludes Successful Davos Tour
image
Uttam makes tall promises to Maharashtra
image
Central Issue Notices To Ola , Uber Over Pricing Difference

Related Articles

Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress