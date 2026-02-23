x
February Third Weekend is a Washout

Published on February 23, 2026 by sankar

February Third Weekend is a Washout

February has been going on at a disastrous phase in Telugu cinema. None of the released films reported decent gross and footfalls till date. Suhas tested his luck with Hey Balwanth and the film was rejected by the audience badly. Though the film was entertaining, the second half of the film failed to live up to the expectations. The weekend numbers are not encouraging and Suhas has one more flop in his account.

Nawab Cafe is the other film that released on Friday and it struggled to report decent openings. Santosh Sobhan’s Couple Friendly has been decent over the weekend in multiplexes. After the promotional interview by Prabhas, Couple Friendly performed well on Saturday and Sunday in the cities. The numbers are bigger than that of the first weekend. On the whole, February witnessed one more disastrous weekend.

Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam is releasing next Friday and this would be the last Telugu release of February.

