Vijay and Rashmika names it VIROSH

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to get married on February 26th in a grand wedding in Udaipur. Despite speculations, the duo has been calm and did not make it official. Finally, on the night of February 22nd, the duo announced about their wedding. They named it ‘VIROSH’ and the duo revealed that it came with so much love from the fans.

“Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it – “The Wedding of VIROSH”. Thank you for holding us with so much love” posted Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika on their social media page.

Right before the wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna flew to Mumbai to shoot for a commercial together. This would be their first commercial that will release post-wedding. Vijay and Rashmika will host a grand wedding reception in Taj Krishna on the evening of March 4th in Hyderabad for the film fraternity.