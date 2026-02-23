x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay and Rashmika names it VIROSH

Published on February 23, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Nearly 4 in 10 Adults in Hyderabad May Have Fatty Liver Disease
image
February Third Weekend is a Washout
image
Vijay and Rashmika names it VIROSH
image
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Alleges Political Conspiracy in Tirumala Parakamani and Ghee Adulteration Cases
image
UBS Aura of Ustaad: Harish Shankar’s perfect tribute to PSPK

Vijay and Rashmika names it VIROSH

Vijay deverakonda and rashmika

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to get married on February 26th in a grand wedding in Udaipur. Despite speculations, the duo has been calm and did not make it official. Finally, on the night of February 22nd, the duo announced about their wedding. They named it ‘VIROSH’ and the duo revealed that it came with so much love from the fans.

“Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it – “The Wedding of VIROSH”. Thank you for holding us with so much love” posted Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika on their social media page.

Right before the wedding, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna flew to Mumbai to shoot for a commercial together. This would be their first commercial that will release post-wedding. Vijay and Rashmika will host a grand wedding reception in Taj Krishna on the evening of March 4th in Hyderabad for the film fraternity.

Next February Third Weekend is a Washout Previous Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Alleges Political Conspiracy in Tirumala Parakamani and Ghee Adulteration Cases
else

TRENDING

image
February Third Weekend is a Washout
image
Vijay and Rashmika names it VIROSH
image
UBS Aura of Ustaad: Harish Shankar’s perfect tribute to PSPK

Latest

image
Nearly 4 in 10 Adults in Hyderabad May Have Fatty Liver Disease
image
February Third Weekend is a Washout
image
Vijay and Rashmika names it VIROSH
image
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Alleges Political Conspiracy in Tirumala Parakamani and Ghee Adulteration Cases
image
UBS Aura of Ustaad: Harish Shankar’s perfect tribute to PSPK

Most Read

image
Nearly 4 in 10 Adults in Hyderabad May Have Fatty Liver Disease
image
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Alleges Political Conspiracy in Tirumala Parakamani and Ghee Adulteration Cases
image
AP Government Extends Suspension of IPS Officer P. V. Sunil Kumar Until Retirement

Related Articles

Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look