Finally, Shah Rukh Khan is back to Shoot

After delivering disasters, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is extra cautious. He delivered two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan. SRK is the only Bollywood actor who had back-to-back blockbusters in the recent years in Hindi cinema. The actor has signed King, an action thriller. The film has been in pre-production and the filming was planned to start last year. Sujoy Ghosh walked out of the project and Siddharth Anand joined the team. The shoot was pushed to early this year and it got delayed.

Finally, after a series of delays, the shoot of King commenced today in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in other important roles in King. The team is keen to release the film during the Gandhi Jayanthi weekend next year and the announcement will be made soon. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady and Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Varma, and Rani Mukerji will be seen in other important roles in King.