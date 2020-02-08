Former Intelligence chief of Andhra Pradesh placed under suspension

Former Intelligence Chief of Andhra Pradesh state and DG Mr. A.B.Venkateswara Rao is placed under suspension by the government due to allegations on procurement of ‘Security Equipment’ from Israel. The government issued orders late night on Saturday along with a slide-show of the charges which mentioned major violations by a bureaucrat under the All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968

The government said that Mr.Venkateshwara Rao procured some Security Equipments from Israel and it did not follow procurement rules. “Mr. Rao had colluded with M/S RT Inflatables Private Limited, an Israeli Defence Equipment Manufacturer to illegal award critical intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Mr. Chetan Sai Krishna” it said.

The government also said that the investigation had revealed a direct co-relation between the accused officer and a foreign defence manufacturing firm.