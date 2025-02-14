x
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
GBS Cases in Andhra Pradesh: Government on High Alert

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

GBS Cases in Andhra Pradesh: Government on High Alert

The Andhra Pradesh government is on high alert following the state’s detection of several Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases. At least 10 patients, including children, are currently undergoing treatment in government hospitals, with two in critical condition. Health officials are urging people to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms like weakness in limbs or breathing difficulties arise.

At Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), five GBS patients are receiving treatment, with two in the ICU. Two others have already been discharged after recovery. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ramana Yashasvi reassured the public that GBS, though serious, is treatable, and most patients recover with timely medical intervention.

Health officials have advised people to watch for symptoms such as sudden weakness in arms and legs, numbness, or difficulty breathing. Those experiencing these signs should immediately visit a hospital. Dr. Yashasvi emphasized that GBS is not contagious but can occur in individuals recovering from viral infections, including COVID-19.

The state health department has taken proactive measures to address the situation. Medical and Health Secretary Krishna Babu visited GGH to review the treatment protocols and ensure adequate medical supplies. He confirmed that expensive treatments like Immunoglobulin injections are being provided free of cost in government hospitals.

GBS cases have been reported in Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, with hospitals instructed to maintain sufficient stocks of essential medicines. The government has also directed teaching hospitals to stay prepared for any increase in cases.

While the rise in GBS cases has raised concerns, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to ensure effective treatment and prevent panic.

