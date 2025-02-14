GBS Cases in Andhra Pradesh: Government on High Alert

The Andhra Pradesh government is on high alert following the state’s detection of several Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases. At least 10 patients, including children, are currently undergoing treatment in government hospitals, with two in critical condition. Health officials are urging people to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms like weakness in limbs or breathing difficulties arise.

At Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), five GBS patients are receiving treatment, with two in the ICU. Two others have already been discharged after recovery. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ramana Yashasvi reassured the public that GBS, though serious, is treatable, and most patients recover with timely medical intervention.

Health officials have advised people to watch for symptoms such as sudden weakness in arms and legs, numbness, or difficulty breathing. Those experiencing these signs should immediately visit a hospital. Dr. Yashasvi emphasized that GBS is not contagious but can occur in individuals recovering from viral infections, including COVID-19.

The state health department has taken proactive measures to address the situation. Medical and Health Secretary Krishna Babu visited GGH to review the treatment protocols and ensure adequate medical supplies. He confirmed that expensive treatments like Immunoglobulin injections are being provided free of cost in government hospitals.

GBS cases have been reported in Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, with hospitals instructed to maintain sufficient stocks of essential medicines. The government has also directed teaching hospitals to stay prepared for any increase in cases.

While the rise in GBS cases has raised concerns, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to ensure effective treatment and prevent panic.