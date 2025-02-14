x
Home > Politics

RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea

Published on February 14, 2025 by nymisha

RRR Custodial Torture Case: High Court Rejects Bail Plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail petition of Tulasi Babu, an accused in the custodial torture case involving former MP and current Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Tulasi Babu, currently a remand prisoner in Guntur district jail, will remain in custody as the court denied his request for bail.

Tulasi Babu is implicated in a custodial torture case linked to Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The case has drawn considerable attention due to the involvement of high-profile individuals. Investigations revealed that Tulasi Babu had previously served as a legal advisor in the AP CID during the YSRCP government’s tenure, adding complexity to the case.

After hearing arguments on Tulasi Babu’s bail petition, the High Court reserved its judgment and later dismissed the plea. The court’s decision underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing investigation into the custodial torture case. Tulasi Babu remains in judicial custody as the legal proceedings continue.

