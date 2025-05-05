Good Weekend for HIT 3

Natural Star Nani made it again. His recent offering HIT 3 has turned out to be a huge relief for the distributors and exhibitors when the film industry is in struggling mode. HIT 3 opened on a strong note on Thursday and the film maintained strength over the weekend all over. The film performed exceptionally well in Nizam and overseas regions while the numbers are good in other territories. HIT 3 managed to reach breakeven in some of the regions and will end up as a decent hit in other regions.

The film has to stay strong on the weekdays to end up as a hit film. The excessive violence restricted the family crowds while the youth and masses enjoyed the film in theatres. HIT 3 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and Nani played a ruthless cop Arjun Sarkaar in the action entertainer. Nani himself produced the film while Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady.