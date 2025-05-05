x
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Mangalavaaram 2: Routed to Rural Devotions

Published on May 5, 2025 by swathy

Mangalavaaram 2: Routed to Rural Devotions

Ajay Bhupathi working on Mangalavaram Prequel

Critically acclaimed director Ajay Bhupathi has been working on the sequel for Mangalavaaram and it is titled Mangalavaaram 2. The first installment discussed about the story of a Nymphomaniac and it was played by Payal Rajput. The film also had a horror touch and the thrilling elements along with the technical aspects are the major highlights of the film. Now, Mangalavaaram 2 is a devotional attempt and it is routed with rural devotions.

Mangalavaaram 2 happens in a village based in Andhra Pradesh years ago. Ajay Bhupathi and his team have completed scripting and a top actress is approached to play the lead role in the film. More details are expected to be announced officially. Ajay Bhupathi in association with a top production house will produce Mangalavaaram 2. Some of the top technicians will work for the film. An official announcement is expected very soon.

Next Rajamouli’s Strategy surprising Superstar Fans Previous Good Weekend for HIT 3
