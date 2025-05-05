Mangalavaaram 2: Routed to Rural Devotions

Critically acclaimed director Ajay Bhupathi has been working on the sequel for Mangalavaaram and it is titled Mangalavaaram 2. The first installment discussed about the story of a Nymphomaniac and it was played by Payal Rajput. The film also had a horror touch and the thrilling elements along with the technical aspects are the major highlights of the film. Now, Mangalavaaram 2 is a devotional attempt and it is routed with rural devotions.

Mangalavaaram 2 happens in a village based in Andhra Pradesh years ago. Ajay Bhupathi and his team have completed scripting and a top actress is approached to play the lead role in the film. More details are expected to be announced officially. Ajay Bhupathi in association with a top production house will produce Mangalavaaram 2. Some of the top technicians will work for the film. An official announcement is expected very soon.