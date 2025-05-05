A True Legend Deserves Recognition – Balakrishna Demands Bharat Ratna for NTR

A Heartfelt Tribute to Hindupur

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna delivered an emotional speech in Hindupur during a public felicitation ceremony after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan. He called the event a “second birthday,” expressing deep gratitude to the people of Hindupur, which he fondly referred to as “Nandamuri Puram”, a tribute to his family’s legacy. He acknowledged the contributions of countless supporters, from those who donated lakhs to those who gave as little as ₹50, highlighting that every contribution made the event grand.

Family and Legacy

Nandamuri Balakrishna paid homage to his father, the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), calling him his “guru, god, and the eternal emperor of acting.” He credited NTR’s teachings and the love of Telugu people for his five-decade-long career as a leading hero. “No other actor has remained a hero for 50 years without shifting to character roles,” he said proudly. He also touched upon his personal struggles, including his battle with cancer, and how life’s challenges mirrored the roles he played on screen.

On Padma Bhushan and Public Service

Addressing critics who called the Padma Bhushan “long overdue,” Nandamuri Balakrishna dismissed the notion, saying, “God’s timing is perfect.” He linked the award to his recent achievements, completing 50 years in cinema, delivering four consecutive hit films, and serving as an MLA for the third term. He reiterated his commitment to public service, whether through politics, his cancer hospital, or the NBK Trust, stressing that societal responsibility is as important as professional success.

A Call for Bharat Ratna to NTR

Nandamuri Balakrishna made a passionate appeal for Bharat Ratna to be conferred upon Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, calling it “every Telugu person’s wish.” He praised NTR’s contributions not just as an actor but as a social reformer and political pioneer who uplifted the poor. “NTR wasn’t just a name; he was an institution N for Natana Mandiram (theatre), T for Taraka (star), and R for Raja Rishi (saintly king),” he said.

Pride in Telugu Culture

The actor celebrated the Telugu language and heritage, quoting verses that hailed Telugu as the “Italian of the East.” He also highlighted Hindupur’s communal harmony, where people of all faiths coexist peacefully. “In our town, there’s no division by caste or religion, only unity,” he remarked.

Balakrishna teased upcoming cinematic projects, promising “unimaginable films that will redefine Telugu cinema.” He credited his success to the collective effort of directors, technicians, and fans and vowed to continue his family’s legacy of service. “My fans will keep multiplying across generations,” he signed off, to roaring applause.

Balakrishna thanks several women, Brahmini, Vasundhara Devi, Tejaswini, and Bhuvaneswari, for helping to improve government schools by providing computers and other technology. He also praises them for celebrating festivals of all religions, Christian, Muslim, Hindu, and Sikh, and treating everyone like one big family. He especially mentions his wife, Vasundhara, saying she is like Mother Earth because she always supports him.