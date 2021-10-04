Gopichand’s Aaradugula Bullet Trailer: Stale and Old Template

Gopichand’s long delayed film Aaradugula Bullet is finally releasing this weekend. The film that is directed by B Gopal was delayed several times right before its release because of the financial hurdles. Nayanthara played the leading lady and Prakash Raj played another important role in Aaradugula Bullet. The makers finally announced that the film releases on October 8th and the trailer of the film is out. The trailer brings a bad impression on the audience as the trailer cut looks stale and old fashioned.

Aaradugula Bullet is a formula based commercial template film that will not appeal to the audience as the trend has changed completely. The quality is poor and the trailer hints that Aaradugula Bullet will offer nothing for the audience. Manisharma composed the music and background score for Aaradugula Bullet. Tandra Ramesh produced the film under the banner Jaya Balajee Real Media Pvt. Ltd. The film will clash with Vaisshnav Tej’s Kondapolam which is releasing on the same day.