Gunasekhar’s Euphoria Movie Review

Euphoria movie review

Gunasekhar has directed some of the classics of Telugu cinema. His recent films failed to impress the audience. Tollywood has been waiting for the comeback of this veteran director for a long time. He has taken a decent break and is making his comeback with an interesting attempt titled Euphoria. The film features a bunch of new faces. Euphoria is releasing today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

Chaitra (Sara Arjun) is a teenager aged below 18. IAS is her dream and she is focused completely on studies. She attends a party with her friends and she gets raped by five guys who are minors. All these five youngsters come from influential families who are backed by money and political power. One among them who committed the crime is Vikas (Vignesh Gavireddy) and his mother Vindhya is an Educationalist. She doesn’t tolerate the crime and she stands in the support of Chaitra. Jayadev Nair (Gowtam Menon) steps in to investigate the case and the rest of Euphoria is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Gunasekhar picks up a burning topic in the society and tries to narrate in his own style. He educates that the parents have to take the responsibility to expose the crimes that are committed by their children. The attempt is genuine and the film also delivers a strong social message for the society. But Gunasekhar falls short in delivering an impressive film.

The film starts on a unique note and the initial portions are very impressive. Chaitra’s rape episode and she sharing it with her parents is extremely emotional. Soon, the film moves towards the investigation side. The film exposes the influence of money and power in the legal system and how the cops are being misused. The story gets completed by the interval. From here, Gunasekhar wanted to narrate a new story.

The second half narrates the life of minors and their jail experience, the life of their struggling parents and how the cops struggle to unearth the drug mafia. The first half gives a decent impression which goes missing in the second half of Euphoria. Gunasekhar crosses his boundaries at times during the first half of the film. The scene recreation episodes cross the line. An episode about the private parts too will not appeal to everyone.

Gunasekhar wanted to present some of the episodes in a realistic manner. There are several episodes that are unimpressive in the second half of Euphoria. The film takes a different path completely. The climax portions are decent but the second half of Euphoria does the damage. The audience will get a feel of wasting a great climax because of the second half. Gunasekhar should have worked well on the second half of Euphoria and the difference would have been big.

Performances:

Sara Arjun impresses the audience with her emotional performance. She adds sympathy for her role with her acting skills. All the youngsters are debutants and they bring the needed fear about the Gen Z kids. All of them have been natural and did their portions well. Bhumika’s role has been strongly written and the actress performed well. But role is a huge misfire in the second half of Euphoria. Gowtam Menon gets a tailormade role and he did it with perfection. Kala Bhairava’s songs did not work and his background score is extremely loud. The Editing work should have been better.

Euphoria is inspired from several real-life incidents that happened in the recent years. Gunasekhar has presented some of the episodes well but he could not keep the audience engaged till the last scene. Any crime drama has to be gripping but Euphoria misses it in the second half. One more disappointment from Gunasekhar.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5