Heavy Rains in AP: CM Chandrababu reviews relief and rescue measures

In view of heavy rains, Government announced holiday on Monday for all educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh. CM Chandrababu Naidu took the decision to give holiday to all schools and colleges, after reviewing the heavy rains scenario on Sunday.

As it is considered as dangerous to travel in these conditions, students and parents have heaved a sigh of relief with the decision of AP Govt to keep schools and colleges closed.

The heavy rains have been so devastating that in many areas, roads have been completely flooded, obstructing traffic. Even highways have been submerged due to heavy rains. Especially Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru and surrounding areas have been severely affected with these rains.

“It is surprising to note that Vijayawada and Guntur region recieved 37 cms rainfall, which is quite unexpected. Prakasam barrage is receiving about 8.8 lakh cusecs of inflows. As a result Vijayawada and surrounding areas are witnessing severe flooding. It is unfortunate that about 9 people have died due to rain related flooding and landslides. In spite of record rainfall and unfavorable conditions, Govt is making all efforts to save people in low lying areas and prevent untoward incidents,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu speaking after the review.

In view of heavy rains, AP Government has set up 107 relief camps all over the state. About 17,000 people have been moved to camps and safe places. Government is also distributing 50 kgs rice and groceries to the people in rain affected areas.

Dnr