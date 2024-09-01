x
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Nara Lokesh responds about Gudlavalleru College Incident

Published on September 1, 2024 by ratnasri

Nara Lokesh responds about Gudlavalleru College Incident

The Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Minister, Nara Lokesh, firmly denied the presence of a hidden camera in the women’s washroom of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College.

During a press conference on Sunday, Lokesh stated that the police investigation found no evidence of hidden cameras, and the misleading news was due to a dispute among a few students. Lokesh emphasized that no videos had emerged and the investigation revealed no proof of a hidden camera. He explained that the issue was being unnecessarily sensationalized due to his role in the Education portfolio.

Lokesh further revealed that the police had arrested four students involved in a feud, and their call records would be disclosed by the Director-General of Police, but he reiterated that there was no hidden camera.

Approximately 300 videos obtained through unauthorized observation were discovered and distributed among the male students. The allegations led to widespread demonstrations and immediate action by Home Minister T Vanitha.

Previously, the Krishna district Police Superintendent Gangadhar Rao had stated that they did not find proof of a hidden camera in the women’s restroom, but the students did not accept the police’s assertion.

-Sanyogita

