Nara Lokesh responds about Gudlavalleru College Incident

The Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Development Minister, Nara Lokesh, firmly denied the presence of a hidden camera in the women’s washroom of Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College.

During a press conference on Sunday, Lokesh stated that the police investigation found no evidence of hidden cameras, and the misleading news was due to a dispute among a few students. Lokesh emphasized that no videos had emerged and the investigation revealed no proof of a hidden camera. He explained that the issue was being unnecessarily sensationalized due to his role in the Education portfolio.

Lokesh further revealed that the police had arrested four students involved in a feud, and their call records would be disclosed by the Director-General of Police, but he reiterated that there was no hidden camera.

Approximately 300 videos obtained through unauthorized observation were discovered and distributed among the male students. The allegations led to widespread demonstrations and immediate action by Home Minister T Vanitha.

Previously, the Krishna district Police Superintendent Gangadhar Rao had stated that they did not find proof of a hidden camera in the women’s restroom, but the students did not accept the police’s assertion.

-Sanyogita