x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Breaking: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Postponed

Published on September 1, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Breaking: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Postponed

Kangana Ranaut is the most controversial actress of Indian cinema. Her bold statements landed the actress in trouble several times and she also enjoys a huge fan base at the same time. The actress directed and played the lead role in Emergency, a political drama based on Indian ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency release was postponed several times and it was finally announced for a grand release on September 6th across the globe. The film landed into a controversy after the Sikh leaders across the nation protested and demanded a ban on the film. Some of the dialogues from the trailer have hurt the sentiments of the community.

Sikh groups argue that the trailer misrepresents their community, particularly through its portrayal of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Several letters have been sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban the release of the film. Amid several controversies, the makers have decided to push the release of the film considering the backlash. Several cases have been registered in Punjab and Haryana High Courts. They wanted the censor certificate to be revoked. There are reports that the Censor certificate has not been granted and issued for the team. The makers will release the new date of Emergency soon.

Next Nara Lokesh responds about Gudlavalleru College Incident Previous Exclusive: Koratala Siva lines a Pan-Indian Project
else

TRENDING

image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’
image
Puri Jagannadh: Tollywood is waiting for his Comeback

Latest

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Shocking Elimination Ahead
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Most Read

image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards
image
Foul-mouthed MLA regains sense
image
Know The Facts About Kakinada Port Ownership Controversy

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look