Breaking: Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Postponed

Kangana Ranaut is the most controversial actress of Indian cinema. Her bold statements landed the actress in trouble several times and she also enjoys a huge fan base at the same time. The actress directed and played the lead role in Emergency, a political drama based on Indian ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency release was postponed several times and it was finally announced for a grand release on September 6th across the globe. The film landed into a controversy after the Sikh leaders across the nation protested and demanded a ban on the film. Some of the dialogues from the trailer have hurt the sentiments of the community.

Sikh groups argue that the trailer misrepresents their community, particularly through its portrayal of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Several letters have been sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ban the release of the film. Amid several controversies, the makers have decided to push the release of the film considering the backlash. Several cases have been registered in Punjab and Haryana High Courts. They wanted the censor certificate to be revoked. There are reports that the Censor certificate has not been granted and issued for the team. The makers will release the new date of Emergency soon.