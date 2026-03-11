x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hindi Deals kept Markets of these Actors at Risk

Published on March 11, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Jagapathi Babu’s Vadhala Teaser: Haunting Thriller
image
CM Revanth Reddy to Attend ‘Moosi Invites’ Event in Hyderabad on March 13
image
Medha Patkar Urges CM Revanth to Halt Musi Event, Traces Back to Chandrababu Era
image
Fire Near Amaravati Secretariat Raises Suspicion During Collectors Conference
image
Pawan Kalyan’s UBS Mass-Bang Update

Hindi Deals kept Markets of these Actors at Risk

The Hindi Rights of Telugu stars have turned out to be a gold mine for the producers. The Hindi rights included the satellite rights, YouTube rights along with the streaming rights of the films. Actors like Ravi Teja, Ram, Gopichand, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and others enjoyed a terrific craze and their films did well on small screen and on YouTube. The producers demanded big money and the Hindi players who bagged these rights paid huge money for the producers. They ranged from Rs 20-25 crores per film which is quite good.

The makers used to recover over 40 percent of their investments through these deals and there was less risk for the films of these stars. Now, the Hindi rights have reached zero and there are no takers for these stars. Digital players like Amazon, Jio Hotstar and Netflix are acquiring the streaming rights for all the languages. The satellite market too has seen a huge decline because of which there is no demand for Hindi rights. Now, the markets of Ravi Teja, Ram, Gopichand and Bellamkoda Sreenivas are at risk if their films doesn’t fare well in theatres. The decline in Hindi deals are also impacting the films of these stars. They are now compromising on their remuneration after back-to-back failures.

Next Gudivada Cricket Betting Racket Exposed, Associates of Kodali Nani Arrested Previous RGV’s Big Statement on South Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Jagapathi Babu’s Vadhala Teaser: Haunting Thriller
image
Pawan Kalyan’s UBS Mass-Bang Update
image
Hindi Deals kept Markets of these Actors at Risk

Latest

image
Jagapathi Babu’s Vadhala Teaser: Haunting Thriller
image
CM Revanth Reddy to Attend ‘Moosi Invites’ Event in Hyderabad on March 13
image
Medha Patkar Urges CM Revanth to Halt Musi Event, Traces Back to Chandrababu Era
image
Fire Near Amaravati Secretariat Raises Suspicion During Collectors Conference
image
Pawan Kalyan’s UBS Mass-Bang Update

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy to Attend ‘Moosi Invites’ Event in Hyderabad on March 13
image
Medha Patkar Urges CM Revanth to Halt Musi Event, Traces Back to Chandrababu Era
image
Fire Near Amaravati Secretariat Raises Suspicion During Collectors Conference

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot