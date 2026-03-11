Hindi Deals kept Markets of these Actors at Risk

The Hindi Rights of Telugu stars have turned out to be a gold mine for the producers. The Hindi rights included the satellite rights, YouTube rights along with the streaming rights of the films. Actors like Ravi Teja, Ram, Gopichand, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and others enjoyed a terrific craze and their films did well on small screen and on YouTube. The producers demanded big money and the Hindi players who bagged these rights paid huge money for the producers. They ranged from Rs 20-25 crores per film which is quite good.

The makers used to recover over 40 percent of their investments through these deals and there was less risk for the films of these stars. Now, the Hindi rights have reached zero and there are no takers for these stars. Digital players like Amazon, Jio Hotstar and Netflix are acquiring the streaming rights for all the languages. The satellite market too has seen a huge decline because of which there is no demand for Hindi rights. Now, the markets of Ravi Teja, Ram, Gopichand and Bellamkoda Sreenivas are at risk if their films doesn’t fare well in theatres. The decline in Hindi deals are also impacting the films of these stars. They are now compromising on their remuneration after back-to-back failures.