RGV’s Big Statement on South Cinema

It has been known that several films from South are making it to the pan-Indian stage and are dominating Bollywood. Gone are the days when Hindi films were top grossers. South films like Baahubali, KGF, RRR, Pushpa and others have surpassed the lifetime numbers of Hindi films. Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has made a big statement before the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He said that the film has the potential to disrupt the domination of South Indian cinema and he said that the film has the potential to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark with its worldwide collections.

During his recent conversation, RGV said “If Dhurandhar: The Revenge will mint Rs 1500-2000 crores, all the South Indian films will go for a toss. Many South films are depending on an old school template of story telling. The audience are attached to the characters in Dhurandhar so much. They will follow the trajectory from the first part. Dhurandhar also pushed Bollywood towards a realistic action stunts” told RGV.

Dhurandhar:The Revenge is gearing up for a grand release on March 19th. Aditya Dhar is the director and Jio Studios are the producers.