Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Home > Movie News

How much did Kalki 2898 AD Team spend on VFX Work?

Published on July 14, 2024 by ratnasri

How much did Kalki 2898 AD Team spend on VFX Work?

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. Nag Ashwin’s vision, the grand visuals, VFX work along with the production values are appreciated apart from the strong performances by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The makers spent lavishly on the VFX work and several international studios worked for the film. Nag Ashwin allocated a budget of Rs 150 crores for the VFX work of the film. Several corrections are done and he was on it till the last minute. He also made sure that the graphic companies delivered the best for the film.

The VFX work in the film is appreciated widely. The team is currently enjoying the success and Nag Ashwin will soon work on the final script of the sequel. He will acquire the dates of all the lead actors and he will complete the shoot of the sequel. Kalki 2898 AD sequel may hit the screens in summer 2026. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers and the core technical team which worked for Kalki 2898 AD will work for the sequel.

