Home > Movie News

Biden Condemns Attack, Calls It Sick

Published on July 14, 2024 by ratnasri

On Saturday in Pennsylvania, gunshots were fired at a rally for former President Donald Trump, leaving two dead: one spectator and the suspect, who attempted to shoot Trump. Trump appeared to have a noticeable trace of blood on him, with what looked like an injury to his left ear. His security team quickly rushed him off the stage after the gunshots were heard. Despite his injury, Trump shouted “Fight, Fight” while leaving the stage.

The White House released a statement confirming that one attendee and the suspect were killed in the incident, and one person is critically injured. Trump’s campaign reported that he is doing fine. An AR-style rifle was recovered from the scene of the attack. The 78-year-old Republican candidate was presenting cross-border statistics during his rally. The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

President Joe Biden reacted to the incident, stating that there is no place for violence in America. He condemned the attack, calling it a sick act. The FBI, along with the US Secret Service and other agencies, is investigating the incident as a potential assassination attempt.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the act on his social media platform, writing, “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people.”

-Sanyogita

