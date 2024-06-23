x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Amala Paul With Family
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News > How much did Prabhas charge for Kalki 2898 AD?

How much did Prabhas charge for Kalki 2898 AD?

TRENDING

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya To Secret Room

How much did Prabhas charge for Kalki 2898 AD?

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD is carrying terrific buzz and the film hits the screens on Thursday. Prabhas, the pan-Indian star played the title role in this sci-fi film that is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas is charging Rs 100 crores per film and he has hiked his fee to Rs 150 crores for his future projects. There are ongoing discussions about the remuneration of Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD. The actor slashed down his fee and he charged Rs 80 crores for Kalki 2898 AD. He took this call after he considered the budgets and lavishness involved in the film. This is a great gesture from Prabhas for the team of Kalki 2898 AD.

Vyjayanthi Movies has invested a major budget on the sets to recreate the future and on the VFX work. The makers are releasing Kalki 2898 AD on their own after they recovered a major budget through the non-theatrical deals. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan are the lead stars in Kalki 2898 AD. The trailers generated enough buzz and the advance sales for Kalki 2898 AD are fantastic.

Next Trump’s Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates: Feasible Policy or Political Stunt? Previous Tollywood Producers to meet Pawan Kalyan
else

TRENDING

image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju

Latest

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya To Secret Room

Most Read

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Addresses YSRCP Allegations and Public Concerns
image
HYDRA Ranganath denies connection with Kukatpally woman’s suicide

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions Nadiya Switzerland Trip Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple Nayanthara With Kids Amala Paul With Family Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire