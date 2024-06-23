How much did Prabhas charge for Kalki 2898 AD?

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD is carrying terrific buzz and the film hits the screens on Thursday. Prabhas, the pan-Indian star played the title role in this sci-fi film that is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Prabhas is charging Rs 100 crores per film and he has hiked his fee to Rs 150 crores for his future projects. There are ongoing discussions about the remuneration of Prabhas for Kalki 2898 AD. The actor slashed down his fee and he charged Rs 80 crores for Kalki 2898 AD. He took this call after he considered the budgets and lavishness involved in the film. This is a great gesture from Prabhas for the team of Kalki 2898 AD.

Vyjayanthi Movies has invested a major budget on the sets to recreate the future and on the VFX work. The makers are releasing Kalki 2898 AD on their own after they recovered a major budget through the non-theatrical deals. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan are the lead stars in Kalki 2898 AD. The trailers generated enough buzz and the advance sales for Kalki 2898 AD are fantastic.