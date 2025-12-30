Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?

Talented actor, writer and director Farhan Akhtar has been finding it tough to lock the lead actor for Don 3. After Shah Rukh Khan’s exit, Farhan Akhtar impressed Ranveer Singh to reprise the role. Things changed after the release of Dhurandhar and it is unclear why Ranveer has walked out of Don 3. The latest speculation across Bollywood says that Hrithik Roshan may play the lead role in Don 3. Surprisingly, Hrithik Roshan played a cameo in Don 2.

Farhan and his team are in plans to approach Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role in Don 3. Nothing has been finalized for now. The talks are in early stages. Hrithik Roshan will make his directorial debut with Krrish 4 and he will play the lead role as a superhero in the film. He is occupied with the pre-production work of the project and the shoot commences next year. It is unclear if Hrithik Roshan gives his nod for Don 3 in his busy schedules.