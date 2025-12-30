x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?

Published on December 30, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked
image
Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?
image
Video : Psych Siddhartha Movie Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview
image
Video : Actress Riddhi Kumar Exclusive Interview
image
Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family

Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?

Talented actor, writer and director Farhan Akhtar has been finding it tough to lock the lead actor for Don 3. After Shah Rukh Khan’s exit, Farhan Akhtar impressed Ranveer Singh to reprise the role. Things changed after the release of Dhurandhar and it is unclear why Ranveer has walked out of Don 3. The latest speculation across Bollywood says that Hrithik Roshan may play the lead role in Don 3. Surprisingly, Hrithik Roshan played a cameo in Don 2.

Farhan and his team are in plans to approach Hrithik Roshan to play the lead role in Don 3. Nothing has been finalized for now. The talks are in early stages. Hrithik Roshan will make his directorial debut with Krrish 4 and he will play the lead role as a superhero in the film. He is occupied with the pre-production work of the project and the shoot commences next year. It is unclear if Hrithik Roshan gives his nod for Don 3 in his busy schedules.

Next Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked Previous Video : Psych Siddhartha Movie Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked
image
Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?
image
Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family

Latest

image
Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked
image
Hrithik Roshan in talks for Don 3?
image
Video : Psych Siddhartha Movie Director Varun Reddy Exclusive Interview
image
Video : Actress Riddhi Kumar Exclusive Interview
image
Tragedy in Mohanlal’s Family

Most Read

image
Law and Order Stable in Telangana, Says DGP Shivadhar Reddy
image
TTD Clarifies Darshan Policy Amid Claims of Bias Against YSRCP Leaders
image
Nagarjuna’s special care for Akhil’s Lenin

Related Articles

Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays