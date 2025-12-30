Roshan’s pan-Indian Film Locked

Young Tollywood actor Roshan has spent over three years on Champion. The periodic sports drama released recently and it ended up as a disappointment. Roshan is keen to do more films without major breaks in the coming years. He has finalized a pan-Indian project recently. Dil Raju was extremely impressed with the narration of Mohana Krishna Indraganti and the project has been under discussion from sometime. Vijay Deverakonda was initially approached but the project has now changed hands.

Roshan is now approached and the actor gave his nod. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will spend lavishly on the film and it will be a pan-Indian attempt. The film’s shoot will start next year and an official announcement will be made very soon. Roshan also gave his nod for a rom-com directed by Sailesh Kolanu and the film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments. He will take up both these projects in 2026. Apart from these, Roshan is discussing a script with Gautham Menon for a film.

