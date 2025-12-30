Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu USA Bookings Open

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated wholesome family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 12. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has been generating tremendous buzz, with its promotional campaign gaining remarkable traction and every piece of promotional content receiving an overwhelming response.

The film, produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, will be released in overseas markets by Sarigama Cinemas. In a significant move, the makers have opened advance bookings nearly 15 days ahead of release, a strategy expected to translate into massive openings.

Adding to the excitement, the film is scheduled to have grand premiere shows across the USA on January 11.

Known for his meticulous planning and commercial sensibilities, director Anil Ravipudi is leaving no stone unturned, making the most of the opportunity to direct the Megastar and deliver a complete entertainer. The first glimpse, which showcased Chiranjeevi in his most stylish avatar, received a stupendous response.

On the musical front, the film has already struck a chord with the first two singles emerging as chartbusters. Both the songs featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara highlighted their chemistry.

The excitement is set to reach new heights with the release of the much-awaited third single on December 30, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh together on screen- a combination that has thrilled fans and is expected to be one of the film’s biggest highlights.

With strong pre-release buzz, hit music, and a festive release window, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is poised to make a powerful impact at the box office, both in India and overseas.

More importantly, Anil Ravipudi boasts an impressive overseas track record, with his previous film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam delivering solid business in the region. MSG now promises to be a perfect festive entertainer that can be thoroughly enjoyed by the entire family.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC