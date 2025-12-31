OTT Options for New Year Weekend

With the New Year weekend around, there are a lot of options to watch among the digital platforms. Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli 2025 and Beauty are the Telugu films that will stream this weekend. A number of regional films, web series along with international projects will stream this weekend. Here is the list:

December 31st:

Eko (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Netflix

Ithiri Neram (Malayalam): Sunnxt

January 1st:

Mowgli 2025 (Telugu) – ETV Win

LBW: Love Beyond Wicket (Tamil): Jio Plus Hotstar

Stranger Things: Season 5 Final Volume (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

RunAway (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

The Good Doctor: Season7 (English): Netflix

Sniper: The Last Stand (English): Netflix

January 2nd:

Beauty (Telugu): Zee5

Haq (Hindi): Netflix

Grizzy And The Lammings: Season 4 (English): Netflix

Dracula (English) – Prime Video

January 3rd:

Kumki 2 (Tamil): Prime Video