Home > Cricket/IPL

IPL Fever Peaks in Vizag as DC Gears Up for Home Matches

Published on March 24, 2025 by nymisha

IPL Fever Peaks in Vizag as DC Gears Up for Home Matches

Excitement is building in Visakhapatnam as the city prepares to host Indian Premier League matches at the renovated ACA-VDCA Stadium. In just a few hours, Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow SuperGiants in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The Andhra Cricket Association has transformed the stadium with modern amenities for an enhanced spectator experience. The most significant upgrade is the replacement of traditional floodlights with energy-efficient LED lighting systems that generate less heat, creating better playing conditions for cricketers. The number of toilet facilities has also increased dramatically from 54 to over 250.

The stadium entrance has been beautifully redesigned with attractive gardens and vibrant lighting. Inside, 34 special boxes have been arranged, including dedicated spaces for teams. For better viewing, a new LED display scoreboard has been installed to keep fans updated throughout the match.

Under Police Commissioner Shankar Bhadra Bakshi’s leadership, tight security measures are in place around the stadium, team accommodation areas, and transport routes. Traffic restrictions have been implemented on the national highway near the Madhurawada stadium, with vehicles being diverted through alternative routes.

Special parking zones have been set up near the Convention Centre, technical colleges, and other areas close to the stadium for spectator convenience.

Both Delhi Capitals and Lucknow SuperGiants teams have expressed confidence about playing in Visakhapatnam, considering it a lucky venue where Team India has previously recorded many victories.

