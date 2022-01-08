Is TRS-Congress alliance in the making for 2023 Assembly polls?

Political circles are abuzz with reports of possible alliance between ruling TRS and Congress in Telangana for 2023 Assembly elections.

Telangana Assembly elections are due for December 2023. There is still nearly two years left but the alliance between TRS and Congress is already creating a buzz in political circles.

It is learnt that both TRS and Congress leaderships came to an understanding that it is not possible to check the rise of BJP in Telangana unless TRS and Congress join hands. The BJP has stepped up political activities in Telangana with the sole aim of coming to power in 2023 Assembly polls.

The BJP top national leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amith Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda are sending a party’s national leader or a union minister to Telangana daily to take on TRS and CM KCR.

TRS and Congress last joined hands in 2004 Assembly polls in Undivided AP. This alliance played a key role in dethroning the then TDP government and bringing Congress to power. But TRS parted ways with Congress soon after the Congress-led UPA government failed to fulfill the promise of formation of Telangana state.

With both TRS and Congress facing threat from BJP in Telangana after Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypoll victories, they want to join hands again to defeat their common rival BJP in 2023 Assembly polls.

The TRS too has mellowed down its attack on Congress and only targeting BJP these days raising speculations of Congress-TRS alliance in the coming days.