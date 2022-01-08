KCR meets top leaders of Left Parties, What’s up?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday (today) met top national leaders of CPI and CPM at Pragathi Bhavan including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. KCR himself invited them for lunch to Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR’s back to back meetings with top leaders of Left parties fuelled political speculations over KCR reviving his efforts to forge Federal Front against BJP-led NDA at the Centre for 2024 Lok Sabha polls to dethrone Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power.

The CPM leaders came to Hyderabad to attend the Party’s three-day National Committee meetings, while the CPI leaders are in the city to participate in All India Youth Federation, an affiliate of the CPI. The CPM and CPI leaders had a courtesy call on the CM separately. The Communist leaders discussed with the CM on a various issues including the national political scenario, Telangana development, and other issues.

In the meeting CPM National General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura former CM Manik Sircar, CPM Central Polit Buro Members Ramachandran Pillai, Balakrishnan, MA Babi and others met the CM.

CPI National leaders included party’s General Secretary D Raja, CPI Parliamentary Party leader, Kerala MP Binay Viswam, Kerala Revenue Minister Rajan, Telangana CPI General Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, State secretaries, Palla Venkat Reddy, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and others met the CM.

This is for the first time, the CM is meeting leaders of national parties after the 2018 Assembly polls. KCR met leaders of regional parties earlier in 2018 to forge Federal Front for 2019 Lok Sabha polls against NDA and UPA but it failed to take off.