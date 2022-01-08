Mahesh Babu’s brother Ramesh Babu is no more

Superstar Krishna’s elder son and actor Ramesh Babu breathed his last this evening in Hyderabad. He has been suffering with liver-related problems from some time. He was unwell this evening and was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead. Several Tollywood celebrities expressed their grief on the sudden demise of Ramesh Babu. Mahesh Babu is recently tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation. He will not be able to attend the last rites of Ramesh Babu.

Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu is 56 years old and he has done over 20 films in his career. He was last seen in Krishna’s Encounter in a supporting role and was away from films from the past two decades. He is survived by his wife and a son, daughter. His last rites are expected to be held tomorrow. Rest in peace Ramesh Babu garu.