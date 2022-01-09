This flashy anchor wants to contest from Dubbak

Remember Kathi Karthika? Yes. She was one of the most appealing off-beat anchors who wowed the Telugu audience with her immaculate Telangana slang. She was so popular at one time that the channel she worked advertised with her photos to promote itself. She was the forerunner of all these Teenmar Mallannas and Shiva Jyothis. She even participated in the Bigg Boss sessions.

Somewhere along the line, she was bitten by the political ‘keeda.’ She had contested during the Dubbak byelections. At that time, she campaigned with a posse of bodyguards and used swank cars to reach out to the people. She was then touted as a TRS proxy to divide the votes. After losing her security deposit, she went into oblivion.

During the GHMC elections, she suddenly surfaced and met the BJP leaders. Many thought she would join the BJP. But sometime later, she was seen in the company of Madhu Yashki and sparked rumors of joining the Congress. But, she didn’t do that either. Now sources close to her say that she is planning to become active again.

She is said to be focusing on Dubbak assembly constituency. She has taken a house on rent in Dubbak and is planning to stay in Dubbak town. Sources close to her say that she would commence touring the constituency in a phase-wise manner. The sources claim that Kathi Karthika is an architect trained in the UK and hence she has solutions to the housing problems of the poor in Telangana. She would become active soon and go round Dubbak constituency, say sources.