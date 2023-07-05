Jagan asks RS 17,144 cr for Polavaram

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday and urged him to expedite several issues including those related to State bifurcation.

Apart from seeking funds for the construction of new medical colleges, completing Polavaram project and correcting the loopholes in the implementation of National Food Security Act, the Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to fulfil the promises given to the residual state of Andhra Pradesh following bifurcation.

Before holding discussions with the Prime Minister for one hour and twenty minutes, the Chief Minister also held a 45-minute meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah. After meeting the Prime Minister, he also called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various issues related to the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister, he appealed to accept the revised estimates of Rs 55,548.87 crore on Polavaram Project and release Rs 17,144 crore on priority basis to expedite the first phase. This includes R and R package for the displaced persons in 36 villages.

Unless the funds for R & R package are released, the first phase remains incomplete, he said, and urged the Prime Minister to issue instructions to the Jala Sakti Ministry to release the amount at the earliest.

He also appealed to reimburse the arrears of Rs 1310.15 crore incurred by the State Government on Polavaram Project.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to take immediate steps to ensure that the Telangana Government clears Rs 7,230.14 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms to APGENCO for the power supplied between 2014 and 2017.

He also told the Prime Minister that the State has been incurring additional financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families every year under the PMGKAY due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act. To compensate for this, the Centre should supply 77,000 metric tons of rice from unused ration stocks of 1 lakh tons every month to AP.