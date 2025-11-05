Jagan Gears Up for Major Party Revamp

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is preparing for a major reshuffle within his party. Determined to rebuild and strengthen the organisation after the 2024 election defeat, Jagan is reportedly reviewing the responsibilities of several senior leaders and restructuring committees from the district level down to village units.

Sources indicate that Jagan will dedicate his full time to party affairs from Sankranti, operating mainly from Tadepalli. This renewed focus on organisational reform comes as several leaders have expressed concerns over the influence of certain key figures during Jagan’s tenure. Among them is Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, a long-time associate of the YS family who has played a pivotal role in both the party and Sakshi Media.

Recently, YSRCP leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy suggested that the party should prioritise leaders who truly contribute to its growth over those who simply stay close to power. In this context, Jagan’s latest decision regarding Sajjala’s son, Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, has drawn attention. Bhargava, who previously headed YSRCP’s social media wing, has now been appointed as the Digital Head of Sakshi Media.

Bhargava was earlier removed from his social media post following allegations of spreading misinformation against the current coalition government. Party insiders claim the shift is part of Jagan’s broader plan to reorganise and streamline leadership roles. Some consider Bhargava’s new position a promotion, while others see it as a strategic move to cleanse the party structure.

As speculation grows about further reshuffles within Jagan’s core team, political observers believe these moves signal the start of a major reset aimed at revitalising YSRCP.