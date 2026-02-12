Jagan to Continue Assembly Boycott, Says YSRCP Will Raise Voice in Council

YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided that his party will stay away from the Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions once again. The announcement came after a meeting with party MLAs and MLCs at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

The party had earlier attended the Governor’s address at the start of the Budget session. However, Jagan and his legislators walked out in protest over the denial of official Opposition status to YSRCP. He also did not attend the Business Advisory Committee meeting. In the latest strategy session, he reviewed the political situation and outlined the party’s stand for the upcoming proceedings.

No Opposition Status, No Participation

Jagan made it clear that YSRCP MLAs will not participate in the Assembly as long as the party is not recognized as the principal Opposition. He argued that YSRCP is the only opposition party in the House and yet it has been denied formal recognition. He said the ruling alliance does not want to grant Opposition status because it would require allocating adequate speaking time to the Opposition leader. According to him, this is a deliberate attempt to prevent the party’s voice from being heard in the Assembly.

Jagan stated that without proper space to speak, raising public issues becomes ineffective. He added that the party will continue to address people’s concerns through press interactions and public outreach with documented evidence.

Focus Shifts to the Legislative Council

While MLAs will boycott the Assembly, YSRCP MLCs will attend the Legislative Council sessions. Jagan directed them to be aggressive and well prepared while questioning the government. He urged them to use the Council as a platform to highlight issues affecting the people of Andhra Pradesh. He stressed that the party must remain active in legislative forums wherever possible and ensure that its arguments are backed by facts.

During the meeting, Jagan also criticized the ruling coalition government. He alleged that the administration is encouraging large scale irregularities and questionable decisions. He claimed that prime land worth thousands of crores has been handed over to private entities. He accused the government of promoting favoritism and ignoring transparency. Jagan said such matters must be consistently exposed before the public. He asked party leaders to stay focused and committed during this phase.

Confidence About the Future

Ending on a note of confidence, Jagan told party members that political equations can change quickly. He said the next three years will pass soon and expressed hope that YSRCP will return to power. He assured leaders that sincere work will be recognized and that performance will determine future responsibilities. The renewed boycott signals that the political standoff between the ruling alliance and YSRCP is intensifying. With the Assembly set to function without the party’s presence and the Council becoming its main battleground, Andhra Pradesh politics is headed for sharper debates in the months ahead