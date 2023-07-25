Jagan’s inefficiency is curse to AP, says Lokesh

The inefficient administration of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has become a curse to the State, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday.

During the ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, when the villagers of Santhanuthalapadu of combined Prakasam district, in a memorandum raised several issues, including the lack of safe drinking water to the, Lokesh said though the Centre has released its share of funds to provide safe drinking water to the people of the State, this inefficient Chief Minister could not avail the benefit since the State’s share was not paid due to non-availability of funds. On the floor of Parliament, the Union Minister has made it clear that the State Government could not avail the benefit of the Jal Jeevan scheme since 2021, Lokesh said.

“Jagan has the credit of taking Andhra Pradesh much behind Bihar in availing the benefits of the Jal Jeevan scheme,” the TDP general secretary observed. Immediately after the TDP forms the next government, the drinking water problem will be resolved permanently in the whole State, Lokesh declared.

Later in an interaction with two-wheeler mechanics of Santhanuthalapadu, Lokesh said that the State will soon get rid of the virus that has been plaguing the State for the past four years. He said that since the technology is being frequently upgraded even in two-wheeler operations too, the ruling dispensation should take the responsibility of training the mechanics to suit the changing trends. Once the TDP is back in power the bike mechanics will be imparted training to upgrade themselves to meet the changing trends, Lokesh said.

Observing that the TDP aims at building poverty-free Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said that self-employment will be given top priority in the coming TDP government. Lokesh said that he is very fond of driving a bike and several times he reached the mechanic whenever his two-wheeler gave him trouble.

When the villagers of Mangamuru wanted their problems to be addressed, Lokesh said once the TDP is into power in the next elections, all their issues will be redressed. Safe drinking water will be supplied to every doorstep and all the roads will be rebuilt once the TDP forms the next government, Lokesh maintained.