MP Bose meets Jagan, no end to infighting

YSR Congress Rajya Sabha member, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, on Tuesday met AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli. The MP is locked horns with minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna in Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency of Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh.

Bose, who had been loyal to Jagan Mohan Reddy from the beginning, is now asking the party ticket for his son in the coming elections. Minister Venugopala Krishna is firm on contesting once again from the same Ramachandrapuram constituency. The two leaders have locked horns over the seat, even before Jagan Mohan Reddy took a call.

Bose alleged that the Minister has been targeting his supporters in the constituency. He alleged that police cases were filed against his supporters in the constituency at the behest of the minister and said that he would work for the defeat of the minister in the coming elections.

He also said that he would quit his Rajya Sabha seat and is ready to field his son as an independent candidate if the party leadership nominated Venugopala Krishna in the 2024 general election. He made this statement without even waiting for Jagan Mohan Reddy to take a decision.

Following this, the party leadership had summoned Bose to the chief minister’s camp office on Tuesday. Bose met Jagan Mohan Reddy and told him about his difficulties in the constituency with the minister. He also requested the chief minister to consider fielding his son in the next elections from Ramachandrapuram Assembly constituency.

Coming out of the meeting, Bose told media persons that he had explained everything to the chief minister. He expressed confidence that Jagan Mohan Reddy would take the right decision at the right time. He said he is confident of a decision in his favour.

This would mean that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not resolve the issue, pending the decision. The decision to be taken at a later date means that the dispute would continue in the days to come, further damaging the prospects of the party.