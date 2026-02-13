Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi Make Entry as Congress Leads the Race

The Telangana municipal elections have produced a decisive political shift, with Congress emerging as the clear dominant force across urban local bodies. Out of 116 municipalities, Congress has secured control in nearly 90 municipalities. The party has already taken charge of 55 municipalities in the results declared so far. These numbers reflect a strong wave in favor of Congress and underline its growing strength in urban Telangana. In contrast, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has been restricted to 12 municipalities. Around 12 municipalities have reported hung verdicts, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has managed to win only one municipality. Counting is still underway in nearly 20 areas.

While Congress has delivered a commanding performance, smaller parties have also made notable entries. The Jana Sena Party opened its account in Telangana municipal politics with impressive wins. In Nereducharla municipality of Suryapet district, Jana Sena candidate Smt. Aruri Vijayalakshmi won Ward 14 with a majority of 60 votes. In Mancherial Municipal Corporation, Jana Sena candidate Aggu Sagar secured Division 34 with a margin of 31 votes. These victories mark an important beginning for Jana Sena in the state’s urban political space.

Another major highlight was the performance of the Forward Bloc in Vaddepalem municipality of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The party won 8 out of 10 wards, leaving Congress and BRS with one ward each. This result also marks the entry of Telangana Jagruthi into municipal governance under the Forward Bloc banner. However, local leaders clarified that the victory was driven by grassroots support rather than the external influence of Kavitha.

The elections also witnessed an inspiring moment in Chityal municipality of Nalgonda district, where independent transgender candidate Sudhakar alias Kaveri won Ward 1 with a majority of 101 votes. In Madhira, the Telugu Desam Party opened its account with a ward victory. In Ramayampet, a husband and wife contesting on Congress tickets won two separate wards, adding a unique highlight to an election that has clearly strengthened Congress while allowing new players like Jana Sena and Telangana Jagruthi to make their mark.