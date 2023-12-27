Jana Sena wants 50 Assembly seats from TDP

Spread the love

The Jana Sena is asking for at least 50 Assembly seats in alliance with the TDP. While the TDP had promised just 25 seats, the Jana Sena wants more if the alliance has to be strong.

There is also pressure on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from the Kapu community to ask for more seats to be a strong partner in the alliance. The TDP is having trouble in giving more seats to the Jana Sena as the party is also looking at having an alliance with the CPI and the CPM. The TDP would have to give at least 5 seats to the two parties in alliance, if it works out.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had started working on finding the candidates for his own party and also allocating the seats to the Jana Sena and the Left parties. He is busy with identification of the seats to be given to the Jana Sena. Chandrababu Naidu is understood to have got the latest survey report on the strength of the Jana Sena in the State.

The latest survey shows him where the Jana Sena is strong so as to give them those seats. The survey is said to be conducted by Robin Sharma of Show Time. The survey was done critically to have an understanding of the real strength of the Jana Sena at the grassroots.

Though Pawan Kalyan is asking for 50 seats, Chandrababu Naidu is not ready to give anything more than 25 to 30 seats. He believes that Jana Sena would not win more than five to ten seats in the elections and giving them more seats is to help the ruling YSR Congress to win more seats.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is leaving for Kakinada for his three day stay in the town. He is likely to have talks with the party leaders during these three days and hold talks with them mostly on the alliance with the TDP and the number of seats to be taken from the TDP in alliance.

Pawan Kalyan would also hold consultations with the elders of the Kapu community who have been asking him to be strong and bold in bargaining with the TDP. They want him to grab more seats in the alliance so as to be an equal partner with the TDP. This would give an edge to the Jana Sena at the time of formation of the coalition government after the elections if the alliance wins the polls.