Janhvi Kapoor’s Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is already a star in Indian cinema. She has several films lined up in Hindi and Telugu. But the fact is that the actress is yet to score a big hit. Most of her Hindi films fell short of expectations and are rejected by the audience. Janhvi Kapoor is also one of the highest paid Indian beauties and the actress has her dairy full for the next few months. After Devara, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for her next Telugu film Peddi featuring Ram Charan in the lead role.

Janhvi Kapoor has high hopes on her next film Param Sundari and the film releases this Friday. Janhvi and Siddharth Malhotra have taken a break from their busy schedules and are promoting the film aggressively. The trailer and the songs reached out well and Param Sundari is expected to take a good start. Janhvi Kapoor is a crucial film for Janhvi Kapoor as the actress hasn’t delivered an impressive film in the past two years. Since 2022, the actress was seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh and Homebound. None of these films impressed the audience and they ended up as disasters.

Janhvi Kapoor has to score a resounding hit with Param Sundari to continue enjoying her stardom in Hindi.