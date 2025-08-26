x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Janhvi Kapoor’s Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing

Published on August 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Janhvi Kapoor’s Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing
image
Sridevi’s Valuable Chennai Property in Trouble
image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Prabhas’ Producers back to Confusion
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Seals Crisp Runtime

Janhvi Kapoor’s Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is already a star in Indian cinema. She has several films lined up in Hindi and Telugu. But the fact is that the actress is yet to score a big hit. Most of her Hindi films fell short of expectations and are rejected by the audience. Janhvi Kapoor is also one of the highest paid Indian beauties and the actress has her dairy full for the next few months. After Devara, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for her next Telugu film Peddi featuring Ram Charan in the lead role.

Janhvi Kapoor has high hopes on her next film Param Sundari and the film releases this Friday. Janhvi and Siddharth Malhotra have taken a break from their busy schedules and are promoting the film aggressively. The trailer and the songs reached out well and Param Sundari is expected to take a good start. Janhvi Kapoor is a crucial film for Janhvi Kapoor as the actress hasn’t delivered an impressive film in the past two years. Since 2022, the actress was seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh and Homebound. None of these films impressed the audience and they ended up as disasters.

Janhvi Kapoor has to score a resounding hit with Param Sundari to continue enjoying her stardom in Hindi.

Previous Sridevi’s Valuable Chennai Property in Trouble
else

TRENDING

image
Janhvi Kapoor’s Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing
image
Sridevi’s Valuable Chennai Property in Trouble
image
Prabhas’ Producers back to Confusion

Latest

image
Janhvi Kapoor’s Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing
image
Sridevi’s Valuable Chennai Property in Trouble
image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Prabhas’ Producers back to Confusion
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda Seals Crisp Runtime

Most Read

image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Court Raises 21 Objections to SIT Charge Sheets in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
U.S. Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Trade : Impact on AP

Related Articles

sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event