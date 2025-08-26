x
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Sridevi’s Valuable Chennai Property in Trouble

Published on August 26, 2025 by swathy

Sridevi’s Valuable Chennai Property in Trouble

Veteran actress Sridevi owns a valuable property in Chennai and her husband Boney Kapoor has approached the Madras High Court regarding the property dispute. He claims that three individuals are falsely claiming the rights of the property that was bought by Sridevi on April 19th, 1988. Boney Kapoor said that Sridevi has purchased it from MC Sambanda Mudaliar.

A woman and her two sons have recently claimed ownership of this valuable property after which Boney Kapoor approached the Madras High Court. The woman claims to be the second wife of one of the sons of Sambanda Mudaliar. Boney Kapoor’s legal team argued that the second marriage is unlawful and the claim on their property is not valid. The court directed Tahsildar of Tambaram Taluk to examine the case and the decision will be delivered in four weeks.

The lavish property bought by Sridevi lies on Chennai’s scenic East Coast Road (ECR). Sridevi passed away in 2018.

Next Janhvi Kapoor's Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing Previous Opinion: "Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable"
