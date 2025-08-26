Sridevi’s Valuable Chennai Property in Trouble

Veteran actress Sridevi owns a valuable property in Chennai and her husband Boney Kapoor has approached the Madras High Court regarding the property dispute. He claims that three individuals are falsely claiming the rights of the property that was bought by Sridevi on April 19th, 1988. Boney Kapoor said that Sridevi has purchased it from MC Sambanda Mudaliar.

A woman and her two sons have recently claimed ownership of this valuable property after which Boney Kapoor approached the Madras High Court. The woman claims to be the second wife of one of the sons of Sambanda Mudaliar. Boney Kapoor’s legal team argued that the second marriage is unlawful and the claim on their property is not valid. The court directed Tahsildar of Tambaram Taluk to examine the case and the decision will be delivered in four weeks.

The lavish property bought by Sridevi lies on Chennai’s scenic East Coast Road (ECR). Sridevi passed away in 2018.