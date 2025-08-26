x
Switch to: తెలుగు
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Published on August 26, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands
image
Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered some of the biggest debacles in the recent years and all his producers have lost big money in the recent times. His market reached rock bottom. The actor has signed two new films: Korean Kanakaraju directed by Gandhi Merlapaka and an untitled love story to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda. Korean Kanakaraju is in the final stages of shoot and it will be released very soon. Varun Tej is yet to start Vikram Sirikonda’s film which is a AI love story.

The makers have kept the project on hold from the past few months. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film and it is now back on track. The pre-production work is happening and the shooting formalities will start post Dasara this year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and more details about the film will be announced officially. A major portion of the shoot will take place in the USA.

Next Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands Previous Janhvi Kapoor’s Big hopes on her Bollywood Outing
else

TRENDING

image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Nara Rohith’s Sundarakanda USA Premieres Today
image
No Change in Plans for Anushka
image
Yellamma lands in Sharwanand’s Hands
image
Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Most Read

image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”
image
Court Raises 21 Objections to SIT Charge Sheets in AP Liquor Scam Case
image
U.S. Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Trade : Impact on AP

Related Articles

sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event