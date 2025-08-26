Varun Tej’s next film Back on Track

Mega Prince Varun Tej has delivered some of the biggest debacles in the recent years and all his producers have lost big money in the recent times. His market reached rock bottom. The actor has signed two new films: Korean Kanakaraju directed by Gandhi Merlapaka and an untitled love story to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda. Korean Kanakaraju is in the final stages of shoot and it will be released very soon. Varun Tej is yet to start Vikram Sirikonda’s film which is a AI love story.

The makers have kept the project on hold from the past few months. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film and it is now back on track. The pre-production work is happening and the shooting formalities will start post Dasara this year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and more details about the film will be announced officially. A major portion of the shoot will take place in the USA.