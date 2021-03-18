Jogipeta Boys Flying To America: Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty has a solid hit to his credit in form of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, but Jathi Ratnalu is turning out to be a biggest hit in his career. The film is set to reach 1 million dollar mark soon. Naveen Polishetty disclosed that they are flying to USA for movie promotions there.

“The response for Jathi Ratnalu is giving me goose pimples,” said Naveen Polishetty during success meet in Hyderabad, adding, “Jogipet Boy are flying to USA. Yes, we are travelling to America to night and hopefully Jathi Ratnalu will cross one dollar mark soon.”

Naveen Polishetty heaped praises on his director Anudeep KV and producers Nag Ashwin, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt.