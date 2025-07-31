x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now

Published on July 31, 2025 by deepthinandanreddy

TRENDING

image
Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media
image
Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors
image
Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now
image
Jagan’s Nellore “Drama Tour”: Hype Over Help?
image
Andhra’s Industrial Leap: Court Backs Land Allotment to TCS

Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now

revanth reddy

Justice PC Ghose Commission submitted report on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to Telangana Government. Justice PC Ghose personally handed over the Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission report to Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

With the submission of 650-page-report on Kaleshwaram irregularities to Telangana Government by Justice PC Ghose, the ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now. It has to be seen whether Revanth Reddy Sarkar will take action on the guilty or sit on the report.

Revanth Sarkar constituted PC Ghose Commission in March 2024, after widespread irregularities were reported and large scale corruption suspected in the construction of KCR’s dream project Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

While PC Ghose Commission was expected to complete the inquiry by August 2024 initially, owing to massive scale of Kaleshwaram Project, large number of suspects and stakeholders to inquire, the Judicial Inquiry Commission took more than a year to conclude the probe, on the irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project.

Total 115 witnesses were cross examined by PC Ghose Commission, including former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao and former Finance Minister and now BJP MP Etela Rajendar.

CM Revanth Reddy and his colleagues have been assiduously running a campaign, making former CM KCR and BRS Govt, liable for the irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project. With PC Ghose Commission, which was constituted by Congress Govt, completing its task, the onus is now on Revanth Sarkar to take action on the guilty.

Next Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors Previous Jagan’s Nellore “Drama Tour”: Hype Over Help?
else

TRENDING

image
Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media
image
Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors
image
Two Big Announcements from Chiranjeevi – Anil Ravipudi Film

Latest

image
Kiara Advani’s Bikini Moves all over Social Media
image
Young Hero Troubling Tollywood Directors
image
Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now
image
Jagan’s Nellore “Drama Tour”: Hype Over Help?
image
Andhra’s Industrial Leap: Court Backs Land Allotment to TCS

Most Read

image
Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now
image
Jagan’s Nellore “Drama Tour”: Hype Over Help?
image
Andhra’s Industrial Leap: Court Backs Land Allotment to TCS

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit