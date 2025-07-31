Kaleshwaram irregularities: The ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now

Justice PC Ghose Commission submitted report on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to Telangana Government. Justice PC Ghose personally handed over the Kaleshwaram Inquiry Commission report to Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

With the submission of 650-page-report on Kaleshwaram irregularities to Telangana Government by Justice PC Ghose, the ball is in CM Revanth Reddy’s court now. It has to be seen whether Revanth Reddy Sarkar will take action on the guilty or sit on the report.

Revanth Sarkar constituted PC Ghose Commission in March 2024, after widespread irregularities were reported and large scale corruption suspected in the construction of KCR’s dream project Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

While PC Ghose Commission was expected to complete the inquiry by August 2024 initially, owing to massive scale of Kaleshwaram Project, large number of suspects and stakeholders to inquire, the Judicial Inquiry Commission took more than a year to conclude the probe, on the irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project.

Total 115 witnesses were cross examined by PC Ghose Commission, including former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao and former Finance Minister and now BJP MP Etela Rajendar.

CM Revanth Reddy and his colleagues have been assiduously running a campaign, making former CM KCR and BRS Govt, liable for the irregularities in Kaleshwaram Project. With PC Ghose Commission, which was constituted by Congress Govt, completing its task, the onus is now on Revanth Sarkar to take action on the guilty.